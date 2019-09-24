ROCKFORD, Tenn. — A standoff in Blount County that started when shots were fired at bail bondsmen who were attempting to serve felony warrants has ended with multiple arrests.

According to investigators, the bail bondsmen were at the mobile home on Beacon Way in Rockford at 10:45 a.m. to serve warrants on a man and woman. When they arrived, one of the suspects started shooting a gun at them.

The bail bondsmen called the sheriff's office for help, and the Blount Co. Sheriff's Office SWAT team and the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force arrived to assist.

After about three hours of attempting to get the man and woman to surrender on their own, authorities deployed a flashbang device. After that, the suspects surrendered peacefully.

The man had a minor cut on his hand, but that was the only injury reported in the incident.

The Blount Co. Sheriff's Office will release the names of the suspects and the charges they face once they have been processed. We will update this story when we get more information.