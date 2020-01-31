KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were arrested after the Knox County Sheriff's Office was called to help Department of Children's Services investigators Thursday night, police said.

They said that nobody would come to the door when DCS investigators arrived at a home on Park Edge Way in west Knox County. So, the investigators called for help from the sheriff.

Patrol, SWAT and crisis negotiators arrived, according to a release from the sheriff. By 10:24 p.m., two people were arrested.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

