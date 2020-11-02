KODAK, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff responded to reports of a shooting at a Kodak home at around 11:45 a.m. Monday, according to a release. When they arrived, officers said they found bullet holes in front of the home. The residents were not home, the sheriff said.

Detectives investigated the area and learned about suspects in the incident as well as a description of a vehicle, officials said. The vehicle was later stopped by Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies and the suspects were arrested, according to authorities.

James Allen Smith, 18, and Brandon Brumley, 22, were charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and felony vandalism. Both are from Kodak and the relationship between them has not been determined.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and a preliminary hearing for Smith and Brumley is scheduled for March 11.