Two arrested after threatening Gatlinburg SkyLift Park employees

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Two Sevierville men were arrested at the Gatlinburg Skylift Park on Friday, Sept. 9, according to the city of Gatlinburg.

Officials said Jajuan Draper, 18, and Dylan Moncier, 19, were taken into custody around 4:09 p.m. and charged with aggravated assault.

Gatlinburg police were dispatched to the SkyLift about a call regarding two male suspects threatening employees with weapons, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the city of Gatlinburg said the two men made contact with a SkyLift employee in the employee parking lot and brandished a weapon, reportedly looking for Monicer’s ex-girlfriend.

They boarded the SkyLift, and with the earlier threat to the employee in the parking lot, SkyLift employees stopped the lift until officers arrived on the scene, according to officials