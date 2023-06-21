ACSO: Two arrested on child sex crime charges in Anderson County

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said Amanda Whitworth and Kevin Renville face child sex crime charges.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that two people were arrested on child sex crime charges.

One person they said they arrested was Kevin Renville, who faces four counts of aggravated rape of a child and a count of child rape. The other person was identified as Amanda Whitworth, and ACSO said she was a teacher's assistant. The specific location where she worked was not immediately available.

Whitworth faces two counts of sexual contact by an authority figure.

ACSO said both arrests were the result of "collaborative efforts" by ACSO deputies and the U.S. Marshals.

Additional information about the arrests, such as when they may face trial, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.