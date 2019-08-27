MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities with the Blount County Sheriff's Office said two individuals were arrested on meth and heroin charges following a search warrant.

Investigators said they searched the residence of Ronald Dale Talbert, 47, on Monday afternoon. They seized two ounces of crystal meth, two grams of heroin, and $1,000 in cash.

They then arrested Tarbett and Angela Denise Clampet, 48. According to a report, four others were released with no charges.

Tarbett was arrested and faces a slew of charges including delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance among other charges.

Clampet also faces charges of delivery of a Schedule II delivery in a drug free one and failure to appear on a prior driving charge.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tarbett is being held in the Blount County Correctional Facility on bonds totaling $280,000 pending a court hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. September 4.

Clampet is being held in the Blount County Correctional Facility on bonds totaling $86,500 pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. September 4.

