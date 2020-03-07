There is an active warrant out for Adrian Edward Kiser, 24 of Chuckey, TN.

The Greene Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for a man following the investigation into a body found in a wrecked vehicle on June 29.

There is an active warrant out for Adrian Edward Kiser, 24 of Chuckey, TN. He is charged with second degree murder.

WCYB, an affiliate to 10news was told he was last seen in Johnson City.

Authorities say other people have been arrested as well.

Zachary Alan Richards, 24, and Elizabeth Lee Poe Phillips, 32, both of Chuckey, TN, are charged with facilitation of second degree murder.

Two arrested, one wanted in connection to body found in Greeneville 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

Both are being held on a $250,000 bond in the Greene County Detention Center.

Phillips is also being held on a Violation of Probation with no bond set. Richards also has a hold for Violation of Probation out of Washington County, Tn.