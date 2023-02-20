2 brothers charged with murder in Sweetwater shooting that killed 2-year-old girl

Itzhui and Liu Huerta have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Alayna Butts.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two brothers are now charged with murder after a shooting claimed the life of a 2-year-old girl in Sweetwater.

On Monday, arrest records in Monroe County showed Itzhui Huerta had been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, along with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and the use of a firearm during a dangerous felony

His brother, Liu Huerta, is facing similar charges. The MCSO said the two are being held criminally responsible for the actions of their brother, Lenning Huerta, who died in the Valentine's Day shooting.

Lenning Huerta is believed to be the one who shot 2-year-old Alayna Butts in the head before he was shot and killed that day, according to an affidavit. Alayna died in the hospital on Feb. 17.

Here's what we know about the shooting so far:

An affidavit last week revealed several details in the Monroe County shooting.

The shooting began on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the 600 block of Hawkins Road. Dispatchers said the call first came around 4 p.m., and deputies learned that a child had been shot while driving to the home.

When they arrived, deputies found a man, identified as Lenning Huerta, unresponsive on the porch with a gunshot wound to the head. Lenning Huerta was later pronounced dead.

According to the affidavit, Lenning Huerta is believed to have fired the first shots, which hit 2-year-old Alayna Butts in the head.

The incident began when the 2-year-old's mother, identified as Sophia Sloan, returned to her home on Hawkins Road. In the affidavit, she said she was at the home with her two children, her boyfriend Lucas Maynard, and her friends Dejaney Gennoe and Kaden McMurray.

According to the affidavit, Sloan said a red pickup truck and a white car pulled into her driveway.

Sloan opened her door to find four men standing outside. Sloan recognized three of the men: Lenning Huerta, and his brothers Liu Huerta and Itzhui Huerta. The fourth man was listed as unidentified in the affidavit.

Sloan said Lenning Huerta demanded that she send out a "white something" as Itzhui Huerta stood to the right side of the door. Itzhui Huerta told Sloan to let them in or they would break in, the affidavit said.

Sloan said she saw "everyone" had firearms and that her two children were in the doorway near her. She then hit Lenning Huerta and Itzhui Huerta with a metal tent pole multiple times and told them to leave her property, according to the affidavit.

Sloan said Lenning Huerta then fired his pistol, hitting a 2-year-old girl in the head. Sloan dropped the pole and shoved the 2-year-old away from the door and into a bedroom, the affidavit said.

Sloan said that as she turned, more gunfire erupted. She shouted for someone to shoot back and was unsure who returned fire, according to the affidavit.

Sloan saw Lenning Huerta lying on the front porch and either Liu Huerta or Itzhui Huerta running toward the white car. She said she realized her boyfriend, Lucas Maynard, was shot in the stomach area and her friend, Kaden McMurray, was shot in the head, the affidavit said.

The 2-year-old and McMurray were taken to a hospital by ambulance in critical condition. The other friend, Dejaney Gennoe, took Maynard to the Sweetwater Hospital, according to the affidavit.

The MCSO has not identified the fifth person that was wounded in the shooting.

An MCSO detective said they found Lenning Huerta unresponsive on the porch, saying they found blood throughout the doorway of the home, bedroom, porch and yard. The detective also found several spent and unspent ammunition casings from the scene, saying there were also some spent casings in the roadway of Hawkins Road, the affidavit said.

An MCSO detective confirmed with 10News that Lenning Huerta died.

After the shooting, authorities began searching for the white car and Liu Huerta. MCSO deputies later arrested him Wednesday around 9:45 p.m.

Deputies initially charged Liu Huerta with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, which included the attempted murder of the 2-year-old. On Friday, authorities upgraded one of the attempted murder charges to first-degree murder after Alayna died in the hospital.

MCSO said it believes Liu Huerta was acting together with the other men who arrived at the home, so they are holding at least two of them criminally responsible for Lenning Huerta shooting the 2-year-old.