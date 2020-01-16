JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man and a woman turned themselves in after TBI charged them with forgery, identity theft and fabricating evidence among other charges, according to a press release.

James Bundy, 36, and Brenna Cervino, 37, were both charged after a TBI investigation into allegations against both of them, authorities said.

Agents found that Cervino forged a mental health consultant's signature on an evaluation document in order to get Bundy removed from the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry, police said.

Bundy turned himself in on Tuesday and was booked with a $15,000 bond. Thursday morning, Cervino turned herself in and was booked on a $30,000 bond, authorities said.