Two charged after leading KPD on car chase, one officer injured

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people are facing charges after leading Knoxville police on a chase on I-40 on Saturday night that injured one officer.

The Knoxville Police Department said officers were walking in the Cumberland Avenue area when they saw two people in a silver Buick.

KPD said the car drove out of a parking lot without its headlines on. When officers tried to pull the car over, the driver refused to stop and continued onto the interstate.

Police said the officers followed the car until it exited at Papermill Drive and hit the curb. Officials said the people in the car got out and started running.

KPD said officers took 22-year-old Devon Little and 21-year-old Ashley Cole into custody.

While taking Little and Cole into custody, KPD said one officer hurt his leg. He was taken to the hospital.

According to police, Little had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated domestic assault. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.