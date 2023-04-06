Two men charged in the disappearance and death of Chelsie Walker

24-year-old Chelsie Walker disappeared around Halloween. She was later found dead in a rural part of Monroe County.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two men are facing charges months after the disappearance and death of Chelsie Walker in Monroe County.

Gerald Hayden Millsaps and Andrew Young were indicted for multiple charges in Walker's disappearance and death.

Millsaps was charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse, and on Thursday the Monroe County Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest. Deputies took him into custody later Thursday, setting his bond at $200,000.

Young is facing facilitation of second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. His bond was set at $100,000.

Walker was reported missing to the MPD on Oct. 31, 2022. At the time, the Detectives Division began an investigation and gathered evidence that Walker was last seen at a home in Tellico Plains, according to the Madisonville Police Department.

On Nov. 6, 2022, deputies arrested Young and booked him into the Monroe County Jail for fraudulent use of a debit card.

A Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputy said in the affidavit they were investigating Walker's disappearance, saying she had left a Walmart in Madisonville with another man on Oct. 29. Walker's vehicle was found abandoned in the store's parking lot.

The deputy said Walker was seen getting into a vehicle with Millsaps. The deputy spoke with Millsaps, who said he picked Walker up and they went to Young's home on Sawmill Road in Tellico Plains.

The affidavit said Young told investigators Walker and Millsaps had arrived at his home on Oct. 29, which was the last time she was reported being seen by anyone.

The deputy said they ran a check on Walker's bank card and discovered it was used to buy gas at a station on Highway 68 in Tellico Plains. Officers reviewed camera footage from the gas station and saw Young using the card, saying it happened around 1:19 p.m. on the day Walker had disappeared.

The deputy said Young did not have consent to use the card to make the purchase.