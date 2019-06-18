JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Two pedestrians are dead and two others were hurt after two crashes in Jefferson City Monday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson City Police Department, the first happened on West Main Street and Russell Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

JCPD said officers discovered a single vehicle lodged in a building with two pedestrians that had been apparently hit. Those two were pronounced dead.

Police said an employee located within the building had also been hurt and taken to the hospital.

First responders said they then learned of another crash on East Main Street where another pedestrian had also been struck and injured. That person was taken to the hospital to be treated.

None of the victims have been identified.

Police said they have taken one person into custody. That suspect has not been identified, and it is unclear which crash that suspect was involved with.

Police said a crash response team and members of the criminal investigation division are investigating.