KNOXVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said two men are behind bars after an Anderson County Grand Jury returned an indictment for impersonating licensed contractors.

The TBI said 37-year-old Jonathan Presley and 45-year-old Warren Presley were under investigation following a complaint of contractor fraud in Aug. 2017.

Agents began investigating EPM Handyman Services, which the TBI said was owned by the two. During the investigation, agents said they learned the men were paid to build a garage in Anderson County but never finished the job.

Further investigation revealed the two were not licensed to conduct such contract work.

On March 13th, an Anderson County Grand Jury returned indictments for the two men on one count of Impersonation of a Licensed Professional. The TBI said Jonathan turned himself in Tuesday and was booked into the Anderson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Later Tuesday evening, the TBI said Warren Presley was arrested and booked into the Knox County Jail on unrelated charges.

© 2018 WBIR