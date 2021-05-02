Two hospitalized after shooting on East Morelia Avenue

At some point during the physical altercation, a male suspect pulled out a handgun and shots were fired, according to officials.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department officers responded to E. Morelia Avenue for a reported shooting with multiple victims around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

KPD said the preliminary investigation shows there was a fight in the street between two parties who did not know each other.

At some point during the physical altercation, a male suspect pulled out a handgun and shots were fired, according to officials. The male suspect and a male victim were struck at least one time.

KPD said the suspect fled the scene on foot before collapsing a short distance away in an alleyway.

The suspect and victim were both transported to the UT Medical Center with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time, according to officials.