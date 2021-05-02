Two hospitalized after shooting on East Morelia Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department officers responded to E. Morelia Avenue for a reported shooting with multiple victims around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
KPD said the preliminary investigation shows there was a fight in the street between two parties who did not know each other.
At some point during the physical altercation, a male suspect pulled out a handgun and shots were fired, according to officials. The male suspect and a male victim were struck at least one time.
KPD said the suspect fled the scene on foot before collapsing a short distance away in an alleyway.
The suspect and victim were both transported to the UT Medical Center with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time, according to officials.
All involved parties are accounted for and there are no outstanding suspects, according to KPD. The incident is under active investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit.