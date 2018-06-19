UPDATE 9 p.m. Tuesday: Two people have been arrested accused in connection to Tuesday afternoon's vehicle theft and attempted carjacking.

Jordan Andrew Hayes, 34 of Philadelphia, Tennessee, and Stephanie Marie Nieporte, 28 of Knoxville, were arrested around 5:30 p.m., according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were found at Walmart on Parkside Drive following a brief surveillance. Nieporte was taken into custody in the parking lot without incident. However, the sheriff's office said Hayes ran and was taken into custody in a nearby parking lot.

Hayes and Nieporte are accused of trying to carjack a pick-up truck from a couple in the Atomic Pawn parking lot on Kingston Pike and when the victim reportedly confronted them, they ran. Deputies said they stole a red Quad Cab from Ted Russell Nissan which was recovered following their arrests.

Charges against the two are pending.

They will be held in the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility. The sheriff's office says Hayes has a criminal history in Knox County that includes public intoxication and multiple driving offenses.

ORIGINAL STORY 5 p.m. Tuesday: Deputies are searching for a pair accused in an attempted carjacking at the Atomic Pawn parking lot.

A man and woman attempted to take a pick-up truck from a couple in the parking lot on Kingston Pike around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

After the man in the pick-up confronted the suspect, the suspect and his female accomplice went to Ted Russell Nissan, where police said they stole a red, 2012 F-150, Quad Cab, Tennessee tag 5H3-1H2.

According to KCSO, the male suspect is described as white, short brown hair, 5’10-6’1, and 150-170 pounds. He was wearing an orange Tennessee t-shirt.

The female suspect is described as white, short blonde hair, with tattoos on her right shoulder, right arm, and right leg, KCSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 215-2243.

