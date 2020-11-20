Two injured in shooting at Knoxville bar

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Police are investigating after two people were shot at a bar in north Knoxville.
According to KPD, officers were called to the Hatmaker’s Bar and Grill on Tazewell Pike Thursday at 11:15 p.m.
They found two men in the parking lot both suffering from at least one gunshot wound. They were transported to the UT Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believed the shooting happened after an argument inside the bar escalated and spilled out into the parking lot.
So far, no one has been charged. Anyone with information is asked to call 865-215-7315.