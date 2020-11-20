Two injured in shooting at Knoxville bar

Investigators believed the shooting happened after an argument inside the bar escalated and spilled out into the parking lot.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Police are investigating after two people were shot at a bar in north Knoxville.

According to KPD, officers were called to the Hatmaker’s Bar and Grill on Tazewell Pike Thursday at 11:15 p.m.

They found two men in the parking lot both suffering from at least one gunshot wound. They were transported to the UT Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believed the shooting happened after an argument inside the bar escalated and spilled out into the parking lot.