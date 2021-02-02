Two juveniles facing charges after calling in fake bomb threat to elementary school in Harlan

Officials said the suspects do not attend Wallins Elementary School.

HARLAN, Ky. — Two juveniles are facing charges after a non-credible bomb threat was called into Wallins Elementary School in Harlan Ky. on Monday, according to Harlan County Public Schools.

The district said school employees, working with law enforcement and Harlan County Safe Schools Director Jim T. Whitaker, quickly identified the suspects after a call was received at the school.

One of the juveniles was arrested at home, according to officials. One juvenile has appeared before the court-designated worker and was released to the custody of their guardians after being charged. The sheriff’s department is in the process of arresting the second juvenile.

"There was no credible threat,” Whitaker said. "He said it clearly was a juvenile prank. However, as we cover in letters to parents and guardians each year and the student code of conduct, threats of violence will not be tolerated in Harlan County Schools.”