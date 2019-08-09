HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 10 charged two Harlan County High School students with terrorism on Saturday night.

According to a press release, the two students made nonspecific threats toward Harlan County High School.

Investigators said the charges are the result of an anonymous tip made by another student.

An off duty trooper reportedly received the complaint late Saturday afternoon and troopers followed up immediately. Within hours troopers, charged two juveniles with making the threats.

Troopers are continuing to follow up on leads and this investigation is ongoing.