The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said two deputies were wounded and a suspect is dead in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near South Memphis.

According to SCSO, it happened around 3:30 p.m. at a home on Haven Circle near Elvis Presley Boulevard and I-240.

Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings said deputies and Memphis police with the Metro Gang Unit were at the home executing a search warrant for a person wanted on felony charges.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said at some point officers encountered an armed individual. The TBI said shots were fired, fatally wounding the individual.

The SCSO said one deputy had been shot multiple times while wearing a bullet-proof vest and was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. A second deputy is believed to have been bitten by a dog at the scene and went to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later in the day, the deputy that had been bitten was released, and the other deputy was listed in non-critical condition. Rallings said the hospitalized deputy was in good spirits.

The TBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The sheriff’s office has not identified the suspect.