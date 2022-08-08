DA: Two Dandridge men sentenced to around 15 years in prison for child sex crimes

The men were charged with making child pornography. They both pleaded guilty.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Department of Justice said two Dandridge men were sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography.

Alan Malott, 27, was sentenced first to serve 195 months in federal prison. The following day Christopher Thurman, 25, was sentenced to serve 180 months in federal prison. They were co-defendants and after their imprisonment, they will be on supervised release for life.

According to a release, they admitted to filming themselves raping a minor who was a family member of Malott. It also said Malott sent the video to a person in Louisiana and to Thurman. According to the release, Thurman and Malott also admitted to sexually abusing a horse and dog.

Information about whether the person in Louisiana was charged was not immediately available.