KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two men from Detroit will serve time behind bars in a 2018 violent kidnapping out of North Knoxville.

According to Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen's office, 29-year-old Darius Patterson and 20-year-old Lavan Johnson were convicted of especially aggravated kidnapping.

On Feb. 17, 2018 -- officers said Johnson had abducted a man from his home on Ball Camp Pike and took him to an address on Massachusetts Avenue.

Johnson and Patterson were convicted of tying the victim up with electrical cords before punching him in the face. The DA's office said Johnson pointed an AR-15 at the victim before Patterson placed a pistol in the victim's mouth, threatening to kill him.

The victim was able to escape by jumping out of a window and running to safety.

“The bravery of this victim and the hard work of our law enforcement partners made it possible for us to take these offenders off the streets for a very long time,” said DA Allen.

Knoxville police later arrested Johnson and Patterson, and said they found a variety of drugs for resale.

Patterson was sentenced to a 40-year sentence without the possibility of parole for the kidnapping charge, possession with intent to sell cocaine and heroin, and employing a firearm as a dangerous felon.

Johnson received a 30-year sentence with the possibility for parole after 15 years for the kidnapping charge and possession with intent to sell heroin and manufacture fentanyl.