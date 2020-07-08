Two men in stolen car killed in crash while fleeing from Blount Co. deputy

The stolen car crashed into a pick-up truck but that driver wasn't seriously injured.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Two people driving a stolen car were killed after losing control and crashing the vehicle while fleeing from a Blount County deputy.

On Thursday evening around 10 p.m., Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong said one of his deputies spotted a white Toyota Camry that was reported stolen in Rhea County.

The car was traveling on Washington St. near Jones Ave. in Maryville. It turned onto Sevierville Rd. and headed north out of town.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and drove on "at a high rate of speed and in a reckless manner."

The sheriff said the car ran into a dead-end in Twin Oaks Estates and the deputy again attempted to stop the car, but it drove through a back yard and back onto Sevierville Rd.

As the driver approached the intersection with Nina Delozier Road, he lost control and hit a pick-up truck driven by a 21-year-old woman. She was taken to UT Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The 20-year-old driver of the Camry was killed in the crash, along with a 15-year-old male passenger. Another passenger, a 19-year-old man, survived and was being treated at UT Medical Center.

The names have not been released, but BCSO said the driver had an extensive criminal history, including multiple extraditable warrants out of Missouri, and the 19-year old who survived the crash has a criminal history that includes aggravated assault and second-degree murder from another jurisdiction.

THP is investigating the crash.