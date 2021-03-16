Two men rob Cherokee Market at gunpoint, MPD asks public for help

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown Police are asking for help identifying suspects they say committed an armed robbery at Cherokee Market around 9:15 p.m. on Monday night.
Police said two young males entered the market located at 2710 Cherokee Drive.
One pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. The suspects loaded the money into a gray duffel bag and fled on foot behind the store.
One suspect appeared to be wearing a dark knit cap, dark pants and sweatshirt along with a red bandana over his face.
The second suspect was wearing jeans, a gray face covering and a black sweatshirt with a logo that contained the word “Avenue” on the left chest area.
Both men appear to have a slim build, MPD said.
Anyone having any information about this crime is urged to contact police. Information can be reported anonymously anytime at 423-585-1833 or you may call our dispatch center 24/7 at 423-585-2701.