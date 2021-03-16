Two men rob Cherokee Market at gunpoint, MPD asks public for help

One pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. The suspects loaded the money into a gray duffel bag and fled on foot behind the store, according to police.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown Police are asking for help identifying suspects they say committed an armed robbery at Cherokee Market around 9:15 p.m. on Monday night.

Police said two young males entered the market located at 2710 Cherokee Drive.

One pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. The suspects loaded the money into a gray duffel bag and fled on foot behind the store.

One suspect appeared to be wearing a dark knit cap, dark pants and sweatshirt along with a red bandana over his face.

The second suspect was wearing jeans, a gray face covering and a black sweatshirt with a logo that contained the word “Avenue” on the left chest area.

Both men appear to have a slim build, MPD said.