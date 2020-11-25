Two minors shot and killed inside vehicle on I-24 in Nashville, 2 other teens injured

Metro Police said a 12-year-old and 14-year-old were killed in a shooting inside a stolen pickup truck on I-24 Tuesday morning.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Metro Police said a 12-year-old and 14-year-old were killed in a shooting inside a stolen pickup truck on I-24 on Tuesday morning.

Police said Abdiwahab Adam, 12, and the rear passenger behind the driver, Donquez Abernathy, 14, were shot and killed. They said that Adam was driving the vehicle.

A 16-year-old passenger, who was also shot, is the suspected shooter.

The shooting happened near the Silliman Evans Bridge at mile marker 49 near downtown on Interstate 24 East around 3:15 a.m.

A 14-year-old female and a 16-year-old male were also passengers in the truck and were injured in the shooting. They are being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

A pistol was recovered from the truck. Officers said that truck was reported stolen from Cain Harbor Drive on November 19. Police said the keys were in the truck.

A police investigation shut down a large section of the interstate for much of the early morning commute.

Around 7:30 a.m. the interstate has been completely reopened.