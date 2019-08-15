MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added two Murfreesboro men to the Most Wanted list.

Quandre Marquis Knowles, 22, is wanted by Murfreesboro PD and TBI for first-degree murder, according to TBI.

Knowles has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’9” and weighs 155 lbs. TBI said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Delarrious Dewayne Crawford, 29, is wanted by Murfreesboro PD and TBI for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to TBI.

He has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’7” and weighs 135 lbs. TBI said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information about where they may be, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 615-893-1311.