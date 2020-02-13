NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two teens charged with the death of a Nashville musician will be tried as adults, according to an attorney representing one of the teens.

Kyle Yorlets, 24, was shot and killed Feb. 7, 2019, outside of his home on Torbett Street in Nashville.

Decorrius Wright and Diamond Lewis are facing criminal homicide charges for Yorlets' death. Wright was 16 years old at the time of the shooting. Lewis was 15.

Three other minors were also charged with criminal homicide, 14-year-old Roniyah McKnight, a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.

Lewis' attorney, Michie Gibson, told WSMV Thursday morning that both teenagers will have their charges transferred to adult court.

Diamond Lewis, Roniyah McKnight and Decorrius Wright (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro Nashville Police Dept.

A post on the Facebook page "Justice for Kyle Yorlets" celebrated the news with a brief message: "Finally the news we have been waiting for -- we just received notification from the DA's office in Nashville. Both suspects Wright and Lewis have been transferred to adult court to be tried for Kyle's murder. Justice will be served!"

Authorities said it appears the juveniles were hanging out in the alley behind Yorlets' home when they spotted him and attempted to rob him. Investigators said they believe someone shot Yorlets after he refused to hand over the keys to his car.

Police said the juveniles were arrested at a West Nashville Wal-Mart and a gun was recovered, along with a stolen car in the parking lot.