CCSO: Two people arrested after large amounts of drugs found in Claiborne Co. home

In addition to the drugs, Claiborne County officials also found seven firearms.
Credit: CCSO

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested after Claiborne County officials found drugs and several firearms in their home, according to the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office

On Wednesday, law enforcement agencies received a search warrant for a house on Chumley Road. CCSO then found approximately four pounds of methamphetamine, over two ounces of heroin, a large amount of suspected fentanyl, several prescription pills repackaged for resale, paraphernalia and seven firearms. 

They also found over $15,000 that is believed to be from profits of the illegal sale or narcotics. CCSO said the approximate street value of the seized narcotics is $300,000.

Ralph Ray and Wanda Ray were arrested and charged with various felony crimes resulting from an investigation of illegal narcotics sales, officials said. 

