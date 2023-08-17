CCSO: Two people arrested after large amounts of drugs found in Claiborne Co. home

In addition to the drugs, Claiborne County officials also found seven firearms.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested after Claiborne County officials found drugs and several firearms in their home, according to the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, law enforcement agencies received a search warrant for a house on Chumley Road. CCSO then found approximately four pounds of methamphetamine, over two ounces of heroin, a large amount of suspected fentanyl, several prescription pills repackaged for resale, paraphernalia and seven firearms.

They also found over $15,000 that is believed to be from profits of the illegal sale or narcotics. CCSO said the approximate street value of the seized narcotics is $300,000.