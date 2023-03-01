CCSO: Two people arrested after deputies search home following complaints of drug activity

The Cocke County Sheriff's Office said they found around 60 grams of methamphetamine as well as morphine tablets, oxycodone, hydrocodone and other kinds of drugs.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — On Wednesday, the Cocke County Sheriff's Office said they searched a home on Fawn Ridge Way after receiving several complaints of "illegal drug traffic" there. They said after serving the search warrant, two people were arrested.

They said Dustin Chappell, 41, was arrested following the search warranted. They also said Winston Harold Swaggerty, 56, was arrested for two counts of failing to pay child support.

Deputies also said they found several different drugs at the home, including 60 grams of methamphetamine. They also said they found around eight grams of psilocybin mushrooms, morphine tablets, oxycodone, hydrocodone, suboxone, heroin and gabapentin tablets. They said they also found a handgun.