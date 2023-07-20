x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

SPD: Two people arrested on animal cruelty charges, 14 dogs rescued and taken to animal shelter

Sevierville police found the floor inside the home covered in the dog's feces and urine. Police also said that most of the dogs had mange and fleas.
Credit: Adobe Stock

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were arrested on animal cruelty charges after receiving complaints, according to the Sevierville Police Department

57-year-old Norman Miller was charged with felony animal cruelty and 61-year-old Angela R. Miller was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty, according to SPD.

After receiving a complaint, officers went to the East Casey Drive residence and found numerous dogs inside the mobile home in abhorrent conditions, SPD said. Both Norman and Angela reportedly lived in the same home.

The floor inside the mobile home was covered in the dog's feces and urine. Police also said that most of the dogs had mange and fleas. SPD officers who went in to retrieve the dogs were provided with PPE gear. 

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office animal control assisted SPD due to a large number of dogs. They said 14 dogs were taken by SCSO to the Sevier Animal Care Center.

Several additional dogs remain at large after attempts to capture them were unsuccessful. Officers are continuing attempts to capture those remaining dogs.

More Videos

In Other News

Three arrested for animal abuse in Bell County

Before You Leave, Check This Out