GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Two people have been charged with animal cruelty after multiple cats and dogs were found inside a home in poor condition.

According to the Greeneville Police Department, on April 12, officers responded to a home on East Milligan Drive.

Officers say there was a strong odor coming from the home, and it was full of animal feces. The furniture was also destroyed.

Officers located 21 dogs, 6 cats inside the home and 3 cats in the backyard in cages. One of the dogs had a cyst hanging from its right jaw.

Patricia Kinney and Kendall Kinney were arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

Both suspects were taken to the Greene County Detention Center.