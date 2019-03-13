CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Investigators are working to determine what happened after two bodies were discovered at two separate crimes scenes Tuesday night in Cumberland County.

Just before 6 p.m. on March 12, a witness called 911 after spotting a body in a trash pile on a vacant lot on Critter Creek Road, according to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

A few hours later, at 10:30 p.m., deputies were called to investigate a shooting in the 2500 block of Vandever Road. When they arrived, they discovered multiple victims had been shot. One person was killed and two people were wounded.

No names of the victims have been released.

The TBI is working with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office on the investigation.

This story will be updated as we gather more information.

