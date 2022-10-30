Two people hospitalized following shooting in Greeneville Sunday morning

Greenville police responded to the shooting in the 100 block of Old Asheville Highway.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were hospitalized for gunshot wounds following a shooting at around 3 a.m. Sunday in Greeneville, according to Greeneville Police Capt. Timothy Davis.

Greenville police responded to the shooting in the 100 block of Old Asheville Highway.

The conditions of the victims are currently unknown, and police do not yet have a suspect.