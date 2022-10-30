Two people hospitalized following shooting in Greeneville Sunday morning

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were hospitalized for gunshot wounds following a shooting at around 3 a.m. Sunday in Greeneville, according to Greeneville Police Capt. Timothy Davis.
Greenville police responded to the shooting in the 100 block of Old Asheville Highway.
The conditions of the victims are currently unknown, and police do not yet have a suspect.
Anyone with surveillance video of the Old Asheville Highway or Whirlwind Road is asked to contact the Greeneville Police Department at (423) 639-7111 and choose the Criminal Investigation Option, then select Detective Billy Chisty or Capt. Tim Davis.