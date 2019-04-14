KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department officers are currently working a shooting scene on Forestal Drive, according to a tweet from the department.

On Saturday, April 13 around 8:27 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in Forestal Drive in North Knoxville

Officials said they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, both victims were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries.

Around 9:27 p.m., while officers and investigators were processing the original scene, they had multiple shots fired within a very close proximity, according to KPD.

Officials said more officers responded in an attempt to locate the suspect in that shooting but has not been located at this time. Multiple officers are still on scene and circulating the area where the second round of shots were fired.

One person has been detained and is being interviewed by investigators in reference to the original shooting, according to KPD.

If anyone has any information about either shooting, they are asked to call the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212, callers can remain anonymous. More information will be released as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. 10News will update as we receive more information.