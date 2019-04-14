KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a Georgia murder suspect who shot two people on Cedar Lane at Rowan Road.

KPD said officers are looking for a silver Mercury Grand Marquis with dark tinted windows.

Officers said if you see the car or the suspect, do not approach but call 911 immediately.

KPD said the suspect fled on foot toward Western Heights from Beaumont Avenue after a vehicle pursuit.

Officials described him as an African-American man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

KPD said officers found his car, but he is still on foot.