Two people were shot Tuesday afternoon in a Walmart parking lot near Eastgate, Chattanooga Police said.

It happened around 1:30 p.m.

Police described one person's injuries as life-threatening. Both victims were transported to local hospitals.

The suspect is believed to have fled in a vehicle. Earlier, it was reported that they ran into the nearby woods where there is a large homeless community.

Police said they have a good description of the suspect and were searching in the large area around the Walmart and eastward to Camp Jordan.

A pathway connects South Chickamauga Greenway to Camp Jordan and runs under Interstate 75.

Police have spread out to search for the suspect but do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Police ask if you have information about the shooting to please call the CPD non-emergency number at 423-698-2525.