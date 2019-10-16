PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said it is working to identify two people suspected of placing a hidden camera in a women's restroom after some selfies were discovered on the camera.

On Sept. 1, 2019, the sheriff's office said a hidden camera was found in the women’s restroom of a convenience store in the west part of Putnam County.

The camera showed several photos of the suspects while in their vehicle before it was placed in the bathroom, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

Contact PCSO Detective Craig Capps at (931) 528-8484 ext. 3239 with any information.