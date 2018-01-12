KNOX CO. — Two Knoxville teens are in custody tonight and charged with murder nearly a month after a deadly shooting in South Knox County.

Sean Longmire, 18, and Elijah Dozard, 19, have both been charged with first degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Bryson McGrotha of Sevierville. Their bond is set at $1 million.

The incident took place on Halloween at Smith Lane, which is just off Maryville Pike. One other person was injured in the shooting.

The woman who lived at the residence said shooters in a maroon car drove up and starting shooting at her son's friends in a silver car.

The person who was injured was taken to the hospital and interviewed by deputies.

Two other men were later taken into custody and charged in connection with homicide days following the incident: 24-year-old Bobby Hansard from Sevier County and 21-year-old Joseph Bellew.

According to an arrest warrant, Bellew admitted he and Hansard went to a home to conduct a $1,000 drug deal. While there, Bellew and Hansard were reportedly robbed. They went to a home on Smith lane to tell them of the robbery and that the person that robbed them was on the way to purchase heroin.

When they arrived, the warrant states Hansard began firing and saw McGrotha fall to the ground and they fled.

KCSO detectives took Bellew into custody on Nov. 3.

Hansard was taken to the Roger D. Wilson detention facility on a $1 million bond.

Dozard and Longmire are also facing drug-related charges.

© 2018 WBIR