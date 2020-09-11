Two teens hospitalized after Sunday night shooting

When they arrived, officers said a 13-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were found in the yard suffering from gunshot wounds to their legs.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Pickett Avenue around 5:10 p.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, officers said a 13-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were found in the yard suffering from gunshot wounds to their legs.

Both victims were transported to the UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to KPD.

Violent Crimes Unit investigators and Crime Lab personnel responded to the scene to begin the investigation, according to officials.