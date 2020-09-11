Two teens hospitalized after Sunday night shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Pickett Avenue around 5:10 p.m. on Sunday.
When they arrived, officers said a 13-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were found in the yard suffering from gunshot wounds to their legs.
Both victims were transported to the UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to KPD.
Violent Crimes Unit investigators and Crime Lab personnel responded to the scene to begin the investigation, according to officials.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.