With Lee Hall Jr.'s execution on Dec. 5 being the last of 2019 for Tennessee, two more death row inmates are scheduled to die in 2020.
RELATED: Tennessee officials see 'no issue' with latest electrocution
RELATED: Lee Hall executed in 1991 Chattanooga murder of Traci Crozier
RELATED: Lee Hall: A timeline of the crime, trial and the 28-year process to execution
Nicholas "Nicky" Todd Sutton will be the first execution of 2020, scheduled for Feb. 20.
He was convicted of his grandmother's murder in Morristown, and later the murder of a fellow inmate while serving time in Morgan County.
Abu-Ali Abdur’Rahman, formerly known as James Lee Jones, is set to die on April 9, 2020.
He is convicted of the murder of Patrick Daniels in 1986 in Davidson County.
RELATED: Electric chair vs. lethal injection: Which is the better way to die?
A report from the Death Penalty Information Center said 2019 was the fifth straight year with fewer than 30 executions and 50 new death sentences.
Death row populations were dropping in most of the 29 states that still have the death penalty.
The report showed the Supreme Court granted less death-row inmates last-minute reprieves.
Only seven states carried out executions this year.