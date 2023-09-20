TWRA officer indicted, accused of stealing more than $60,000 in gas with state card

In a search warrant, investigators said Travis Buchanan was caught at one point using his state gas card to fill up several red gas cans.

WARTBURG, Tenn. — A Morgan County wildlife officer accused of misusing his gas card and stealing from the state is now facing charges after a grand jury indicted him on Monday.

Travis Buchanan, an officer with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, was under investigation in June for misusing state funds over more than a decade, court records showed. A Morgan County grand jury indicted him on two counts Monday for stealing more than $60,000 in state property and official misconduct.

According to state prosecutors, Buchanan used his gas card between Jan. 2010 and Jan. 2023 to purchase gasoline that wasn't used for official purposes. At one point, investigators said he was caught filling up gas cans in the back of his work truck.

"Buchanan was observed filling 3 red plastic fuel cans in the back of the vehicle," investigators wrote in the affidavit. "The gasoline that was observed being pumped into the gas cans would likely be placed in an external source other than his department-issued truck."

Through an open records request, WBIR reviewed Buchanan's personnel file. Over his nearly 18-year career with TWRA, Buchanan was suspended once for accidentally firing his gun during a hunter education class in Morgan County.

