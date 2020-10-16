TWRA: Virginia woman charged with illegally feeding bear in TikTok video in Gatlinburg

Officers charged Kristin Hailee Farris, 21, with a misdemeanor violation after she fed a black bear while on vacation in Gatlinburg.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said that a woman from Virginia was charged with a misdemeanor after she fed a black bear while on vacation in Gatlinburg.

Kristin Hailee Farris, 21 years old, from Danville, Va., was filmed intentionally hand-feeding watermelon, chocolate and other food to a black bear in Gatlinburg, according to a release from TWRA.

The video went viral on TikTok, the video-sharing and social media app, and was viewed over 500,000 times.

She has been charged with illegal black bear feeding, which can carry up to six months in jail or a $500 fine, according to a release. Officials said she will be required to return to Sevier County for booking.