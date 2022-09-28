Man previously banned from UT campus faces trial on charges he kidnapped, raped student

Knoxville police say he picked the 19-year-old student up outside a Fort Sanders party in January 2021 and drove her to Grainger County.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is facing rape and kidnapping charges after authorities said he picked up a 19-year-old University of Tennessee student from a house party in the Fort Sanders neighborhood and drove her more than 20 miles to Grainger County in January 2021.

Police said Tylar Johnson, 29, was not supposed to be on UT property following a similar incident in 2018. He told officers he was leaving a different party and noticed the woman stumbling on the road. He said he drove her around the UT area and then to Blaine, but said he did not take her into his home.

The woman's roommate reported her missing and used an iPhone app to track her location. The app showed her phone in the Fort Sanders neighborhood, then to Blaine, then back to Fort Sanders.

Johnson told authorities that he did not initiate any physical contact with her, but said she jumped into his lap while he was driving on Rutledge Pike. According to the police report, the student was intoxicated and "could not produce many details."

However, she told officers that she didn't know the driver and could not remember how she got into his car. She also said someone touched her in a sexual manner, but she did not know who it was.

According to the report, she said she did not think she was sexually abused and refused medical treatment.

The incident prompted university officials to send an alert to students about an abduction. An officer looking for the 19-year-old student found her in the front seat of a Honda Civic, after pulling it over for a traffic violation. The officer noted that her clothes appeared to be disheveled and her pants were unzipped.

He is now facing kidnapping and rape charges before Judge Steve Sword related to the incident. He is scheduled for trial on Wednesday and Thursday.

He could also face false imprisonment and harassment charges before the same judge, stemming from a separate incident.

In June 2021, Johnson was arrested on charges of false imprisonment after he pulled up to a woman while she was with coworkers in the Old City area. Police said he asked a woman "if she wanted money" and pulled up near her driver's side door as she tried to get into her car.

The woman refused and police said Johnson continued forcefully asking her the same question. He also started demanding that she enter his car, according to authorities. The behavior continued until a person intervened, giving the woman a chance to get into her car and close the door.

While she was in the car, Johnson stayed parked nearby — not allowing her to move, according to authorities.