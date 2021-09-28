Unidentified body found at North Knox Co. home in investigation into missing 26-year-old Desheena Kyle

KPD said the body of an unidentified person was found at a home in the 6900 block of Sam Tillery Road during their investigation into Desheena Kyle's whereabouts.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said officers found the body of an unidentified person in their investigation into missing 26-year-old Desheena Kyle.

Officers responded to a home on the 6900 block of Sam Tillery Road in North Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, where they found the body.

The body was taken to the Regional Forensic Center for a full autopsy and identification. KPD said its investigation into Kyle continues and it will provide updates as they become available.

— Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) September 28, 2021

Kyle was reported missing on June 28, but the last time anyone in her family heard from her was on June 18. Investigators said initially they suspected she could have been in danger before naming her ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Kyle Bassett, as a person of interest in her disappearance in late September.

Police arrested Bassett on July 7 for a probation violation warrant, officials said.

After he was arrested, police said that additional drug and weapon charges were placed on him. Court records also show that Basset was previously charged with domestic assault against Kyle in 2014 after he got into an argument with her.

The Knoxville Police Department said they searched for Kyle for hundreds of hours, interviewing possible witnesses and following up on several leads. The Special Crimes, Violent Crimes, Organized Crime and Internet Crimes Against Children units are involved in the investigation, they said.

“The KPD has never tired on this case and will continue to work vigorously to find Desheena,” Chief of Police Eve Thomas said in a release. “We have developed significant leads and made substantial progress on this case. We have also received numerous tips on the case, and we know that there are people still out there who have answers. We ask anyone who has information that could assist investigators to please come forward.”