UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Union County Sheriff's Office is seeking a man who robbed a deli at gunpoint.

In a press release, the sheriff said the robbery happened at about 4:05 p.m. Sunday. He said the man displayed a chrome and black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from an employee behind the counter.

The sheriff also described a truck the man used. He said the man exited the passenger side of a "Blue/Green extended cab GMC 4x4 Truck (possibly 1993-1997 model) with no visible license plate, missing tailgate, a non-working modified (round light added) tail light on the rear drivers side, and what appears to be a lower back broken spot light on the rear bumper."

Pictures of the truck are embedded below.

If you recognize the man in the photos or the truck, the sheriff said you should call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 865-992-5212, Union County Dispatch at 865-992-4062 or 911. You can also report information anonymously at 844-200-BUST.

The sheriff said no one should approach the man or the truck's driver, as they're considered armed and dangerous.

The man exited this truck, the sheriff said.

Union County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff said the truck had modified rear lights.

Union County Sheriff's Office