LUTTRELL, Tenn. — Authorities in Union County are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they said robbed an ATM last Saturday.

In the morning of August 10, authorities said the Commercial Bank ATM machine at 111 Tazewell Pike in Luttrell was vandalized. An unspecified amount of money was stolen.

The investigation is ongoing and UCSO said they have been in contact with the FBI about the situation. They said the suspect is a male who wore what appears to be a hunting mask and grey/blue long sleeved shirt during the robbery.

Investigators also discovered there was a second male present during the theft.

They also said that ATM will be out of service until it is replaced.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Union County Sheriff's Office at (865) 992-5212 or (865) 992-4062.

