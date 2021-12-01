Union County deputies recapture escaped jail inmate after nearby homeowner subdued him

Deputies said Knuckles entered a home a few hundred yards away from the jail without permission before the homeowner quickly subdued him.

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Union County Sheriff's Office said an inmate had to be recaptured after escaping Monday morning while awaiting trial.

According to the UCSO, the inmate, Tony Knuckles, had been meeting with his attorney around 1:40 p.m. when he breached a security door and ran out of the jail.

The UCSO sent in K-9 teams to track Knuckles, and found him about 500 yards from the jail at a home off Spring Street.

Deputies said Knuckles entered the home without permission before the homeowner quickly subdued him.

Authorities took him back into custody 22 minutes after his escape attempt.