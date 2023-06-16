UTPD: 19-year-old charged for sexual battery after grabbing people inappropriately on campus

Robert Scott is not a student at the college and has no affiliation with the University of Tennessee, according to UTPD.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Law enforcement arrested a 19-year-old after he ran up to two different people on the University of Tennessee campus, grabbed their butt and ran, the UT Police Department said.

New Tazewell resident Robert Bryson Scott is facing two felony counts of sexual battery-fondling, according to UTPD.

The incidents happened around noon on Sunday, June 11. Scott is not a student at the college, UTPD said.