BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Three trailers full of supplies used for summer camps hosted by a church group were stolen in Blount County.

Camp in the Community takes underserved children in East Tennessee on summer camping trips. It's a ministry of the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Whitney Winston is the camp's director. She told 10News that they parked three trailers containing all the supplies for camp at Fairview UMC on Old Niles Ferry Road in early September.

When she went back on October 18, the trailers were gone. Someone had cut the locks and driven away with the trailers full of equipment.

Winston estimated the value of everything taken added up to $55,000 to $60,000 dollars. Each trailer carried supplies for a complete camp because they usually conducted up to three at a time in different places.

Among the supplies taken were sports equipment (including archery sets), camp shirts, arts and crafts supplies, bibles, Hula hoops, fire pits, and electronic pianos.

"My hope is that somehow through this difficult situation, that God will use it to work a miracle so we can continue to serve children who really need it. We may be devastated, but we aren't defeated," said Winston in an email to 10News.

Winston said 1,204 kids were able to attend the camps this summer.

The church has a wishlist of supplies that people can donate to replace the stolen items.