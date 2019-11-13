MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — Jury selection for Joseph Wielzen's trial began Tuesday afternoon. Wielzen is accused of raping and murdering Kelsey Burnette in 2017.

The trial is expected to start Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 13, after the jury is seated.

Circuit Court Judge Sandra Donaghy welcomed 180 potential jurors at the start of the process.

It started with standard juror questions and introduction to the case. When she asked if any of the jurors knew anything about this case, about 50 to 60 people stood up.

They spoke with each of those people individually. Some were dismissed and others remained in the courtroom.

Potential jurors report to the courthouse Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. to continue the process.

Several motions were filed after the jurors were dismissed on Tuesday.

The attorneys and the judge expect this trial to last five to 10 days, and to start on Wednesday.

This story originally appeared on WRCB

RELATED: Etowah teen charged in 2017 disappearance and death of Kelsey Burnette