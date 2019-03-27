KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office has captured a suspect and one other person after it sent in its Air Watch and K-9 teams to the northern side of the county.

KCSO said the suspect and one other person were taken into custody.

An Air Watch helicopter was assisting deputies and K-9s on the ground as they combed Brown Gap in Halls and the surrounding northern areas of the county.

Deputies also were clearing vacant shelters such as barns in search of the suspect.

KCSO was originally looking for one suspect, warning the public that the man was possibly armed and not to approach any suspicious individuals.